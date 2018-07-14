  • Trump criticized for walking in front of Queen Elizabeth II at Windsor Castle

    LONDON -

    U.S. President Donald Trump’s highly-anticipated meeting with Queen Elizabeth II raised eyebrows with etiquette experts after their walk in Windsor Castle.

    Trump briefly walked in front of the queen during a review of the troops.

    In the encounter, Queen Elizabeth appears to gesture Trump forward.

    He walks ahead, then promptly stops and the queen does an awkward sidestep around him.

    Royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams told CNN Trump looked like “he might as well have been wandering up and down a golf course.”

    However, Fitzwilliams said Trump didn’t technically break protocol, but gave the impression of “dis-coordination.”

    U.S. President Donald Trump surprised royal watchers after briefly walking in front of her during their meet-and-greet at Windsor Castle on Friday, July 13, 2018.
    WPA Pool/Getty Images

    “It proves he (Trump) doesn’t bother to rehearse, because he doesn’t think he needs to,” Fitzwilliams said

    Trump also caused a buzz when it appeared he kept the queen waiting for tea.

    The 92-year-old Queen appeared to uncomfortably shift in her jacket and hat and check her watch while waiting for the Trumps. 

    Britain's Queen Elizabeth II awaits the arrival of U.S. President Donald Trump at Windsor Castle on July 13, 2018 in Windsor, England.
    WPA Pool/Getty Images

    CNN reports the Trumps were on time for tea, arriving at 5 p.m. 

    When Trump and First Lady Melania Trump first met the Queen at the beginning of their visit, they shook her hand, rather than bowing or curtsying -- after Queen Elizabeth offered her hand, first.

    “The queen doesn't expect people to bow to her, though many choose to anyway," said CNN royal correspondent Max Foster.

    U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump stand with Britain's Queen Elizabeth II on the dais in the Quadrangle of Windsor Castle on July 13, 2018 in Windsor, England.
    WPA Pool/Getty Images

    Trump is the 12th U.S. president to visit the queen during her reign.

    His visit has been marked with massive protests in London, including a massive Trump baby balloon.

    A 20-foot tall cartoon baby blimp of U.S. President Donald Trump is flown as a protest against his visit, in Parliament Square in London, England, Friday, July 13, 2018. Trump is making his first trip to Britain as president.
    Matt Dunham/AP

    Protesters also greeted Trump in Scotland on Saturday.
    People march holding anti-Trump signs while the U.S. President is visiting Trump Turnberry Luxury Collection Resort in Scotland as people gather to protest during his visit to the United Kingdom on July 14, 2018 in Edinburgh, Scotland.
    Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images

    Trump spent Saturday afternoon at his golf resort, Turnberry, located in southwest Scotland.
    U.S. President Donald Trump (C) waves as he plays golf at Trump Turnberry Luxury Collection Resort during the President's first official visit to the United Kingdom on July 14, 2018 in Turnberry, Scotland.
    Leon Neal/Getty Images

