Trump fires back at James Comey on Twitter

President Donald Trump fired back at James Comey on Friday, calling him a “proven leaker and liar” as excerpts from the former FBI director’s upcoming book were released Thursday.
“James Comey is a proven LEAKER & LIAR,” the president tweeted Friday morning, saying that Comey leaked classified information “for which he should be prosecuted.”
Trump went on to refer to Comey as “a weak and untruthful slime ball,” and concluded his two-part tweet by writing that it was his “great honor” to fire him.
Comey has some harsh words for Trump in his memoir “A Higher Loyalty: Truth, Lies and Leadership,” which is due out Tuesday.
James Comey is a proven LEAKER & LIAR. Virtually everyone in Washington thought he should be fired for the terrible job he did-until he was, in fact, fired. He leaked CLASSIFIED information, for which he should be prosecuted. He lied to Congress under OATH. He is a weak and.....— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 13, 2018
....untruthful slime ball who was, as time has proven, a terrible Director of the FBI. His handling of the Crooked Hillary Clinton case, and the events surrounding it, will go down as one of the worst “botch jobs” of history. It was my great honor to fire James Comey!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 13, 2018
According to an excerpt from the book published by The New York Times, Comey said that Trump “is unethical, and untethered to truth and institutional values.
“His leadership is transactional, ego driven and about personal loyalty,” he wrote.
Comey was fired by Trump last May. In his book, written after serving under two previous administrations, details conversations with Trump about the Steele dossier for the first time. The information gathered by former British spy Christopher Steele on Trump includes alleged interactions between Trump and prostitutes in Moscow in 2013 that the Russians had allegedly filmed.
