0 Trump: North Korea summit is ‘one-time shot,' Russia would be ‘good ally'

LA MALBAIE, Quebec -

President Trump made unexpected statements at the Group of Seven (G7) Summit in Quebec, Canada on Saturday, before leaving to prepare for the summit with North Korea in Singapore.

Trump said the highly anticipated summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is a “one-time shot” and he would know within “minutes” whether the meeting would be successful.

He sounded optimistic, saying he was “hopeful” the two leaders would “like each other.”

Trump told reporters at the G7 gathering with world leaders that he thinks the talks are “so far, so good,” and “it's going to work out very well.”

Trump said he believes Kim is prepared to do "something very positive for his people, for himself, his family."

Trump called the summit “a mission of peace.”

When asked about Russia, Trump stood by his statements at the summit on Friday that Russia should be reinstated into the group of world leaders.

Trump says re-admitting Russia would be “an asset.”

The group kicked out Russia in 2014 over its annexation of Crimea and its support for pro-Russia separatists in Ukraine, a move led by former U.S. President Barack Obama.

Trump said “We’re looking for peace in the world,” and “we’re not looking to play games.”

He also issued a stern warning to foreign countries not to retaliate against U.S. tariffs on imports of steel and aluminum.

Trump said the United States has been a “piggy bank” that the rest of the world is robbing.

He called for the elimination of tariffs, trade barriers or subsidies.

“That’s the way it should be,” Trump said.

The president said the U.S. is “pretty close” to an agreement on the North American Free Trade Agreement.

Trump said they will either have a better agreement on NAFTA or two deals involving separate trade deals with Canada and Mexico.

Tensions between the foreign leaders and Trump have been in the forefront of the summit.

When asked about the strength of the alliance, Trump rated it “a 10.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

