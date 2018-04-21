  • Trump rips New York Times reporter, defends Cohen

    By: Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    President Donald Trump came out swinging on Twitter Saturday morning, firing off three tweets attacking The New York Times and reporter Maggie Haberman. A story published Friday in the Times -- written by Haberman, Sharon LaFraniere and Danny Hakim -- suggested that Trump’s personal attorney, Michael Cohen might cooperate with federal authorities, who are investigating him for activities that might relate to the president. Last week, federal agents raided Cohen’s office and home, seizing business records, emails and other materials, the Times reported.

    Trump tweeted that Haberman was a “third-rate reporter” and a “crooked H flunkie.”

    The president also expressed confidence that Cohen would not “flip” and criticized Haberman for relying on “non-existent ‘sources’ and a drunk/drugged up loser who hates Michael.”

    “Sorry, I don’t see Michael doing that despite the horrible Witch Hunt and the dishonest media!” Trump tweeted.

    Haberman responded with a tweet that mocked the president for misspelling her name (it has since been corrected) and provided a link to her story, which “seems to have touched a nerve.”

     

