0 Trump says 'it's not easy to find' culprit in first public comment on Austin bombings

WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump made his first public comments Tuesday on the series of bombings in and around Austin, Texas, that killed two and left others injured. The first bombing occurred March 2.

Trump called the bombings “terrible” and said that “working with local governments has been great.”

NEW: Pres. Trump calls string of Austin bombings "terrible."



"This is obviously a very, very sick individual, or maybe individuals...These are sick people, and we have to find them as soon as possible." https://t.co/tlQCLaDoNS pic.twitter.com/U9rBY7PyYg — ABC News (@ABC) March 20, 2018

Read the president’s full remarks below:

“It’s terrible. The bombings in Austin are terrible. Local, state and federal are working hand in hand to get to the bottom of it. This is obviously a very, very sick individual, or maybe individuals. These are sick people, and we will get to the bottom of it. We will be very strong. We have all sorts of federal agencies over there right now. We’re searching. What’s going on in Austin -- a great place, tremendous place -- is absolutely disgraceful. So we have a lot of power of there. We’re looking. It’s not easy to find. But these are sick people and we have to find them as soon as possible. We have to find them, really, immediately. I will say, working with Texas, working with the local governments has been great. But we have to find this very sick person or people.”

Trump’s comments come after press secretary Sarah Sanders tweeted out a statement Tuesday morning saying the president mourned for the victims of the bombings. She said, “There is no apparent nexus to terrorism at this time.”

.@POTUS mourns for victims of the recent bombings in Austin. We are monitoring the situation, federal authorities are coordinating w/ local officials. We are committed to bringing perpetrators of these heinous acts to justice. There is no apparent nexus to terrorism at this time. — Sarah Sanders (@PressSec) March 20, 2018

The investigation into who is behind the bombings continues after a package, believed to be destined for Austin, exploded inside a FedEx facility in Schertz early Tuesday.

