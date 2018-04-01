  • Trump tweets 'No more DACA deal'

    By: Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    In a flurry of tweets Sunday morning, President Donald Trump said there would be no deal with Democrats on the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, CNN reported.

    “Border Patrol Agents are not allowed to properly do their job at the Border because of ridiculous liberal (Democrat) laws like Catch & Release. Getting more dangerous. ‘Caravans’ coming. Republicans must go to Nuclear Option to pass tough laws NOW. NO MORE DACA DEAL,” Trump tweeted Sunday before he attended an Easter service in Palm Beach, Florida, CNN reported.

    Trump also tweeted he wanted to dismantle the North American Free Trade Agreement, which he called Mexico's “cash cow,” if the country doesn't reduce the flow of immigrants coming across the U.S.-Mexico border. Trump also tweeted that “big flows of people are all trying to take advantage of DACA. They want in on the act!”

     

