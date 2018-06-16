0 Trump: I want ‘my people' to sit at attention the way North Koreans do for Kim Jong Un

President Donald Trump said during a Friday interview with “Fox and Friends” that he wants people to sit at attention for him, the way they do for North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

“He is the head of a country, and I mean he is the strong head,” Trump told Fox News’ Steve Doocy. “Don't let anyone think anything different. He speaks and his people sit up at attention. I want my people to do the same.”

When he was pressed by a reporter to explain those remarks moments later, Trump said he was “kidding.”

“I'm kidding, you don't understand sarcasm,” the president said.

The president spent about 50 minutes on the White House lawn speaking to Fox News and other reporters in the unexpected appearance.

Wow, the highest rated (by far) morning show, @foxandfriends, is on the Front Lawn of the White House. Maybe I’ll have to take an unannounced trip down to see them? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 15, 2018

North Korea has perpetuated human rights abuses for decades, according to human rights groups and the U.S government.

In his first five years in power, Kim has ordered 340 people to be executed. About 140 were senior officers in the country's government and military, according to a 2016 report from the Institute for National Security Strategy, a South Korean think tank.

Trump was later asked about how he was able to mourn the death of American Otto Warmbier, who was held hostage in North Korea and died after his release, while defending Kim Jong Un’s leadership and human rights record.

“I don't want to see a nuclear weapon destroy you and your family,” Trump said. “I want to have a good relationship with North Korea. I want to have a good relationship with many countries.”

"I don't want to see a nuclear weapon destroy you and your family. I want to have a good relationship with North Korea. I want to have a good relationship with many countries," President Trump says https://t.co/QXs0h4qARv pic.twitter.com/C3UaOWvAAZ — CBS News (@CBSNews) June 15, 2018

