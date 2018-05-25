TSA travel tip: Throwing stars, Freddy Krueger glove should go in checked bag, not carry-on

The Transportation Security Administration recently shared some of the prohibited items it discovered in passengers’ carry-on bags at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.
Here’s some of what they found:
In this video, a TSA supervisor talks about the variety of tools and weapons on display from passengers’ carry-on bags, including some that are cleverly disguised:
The TSA also posted on Instagram about the Freddy Krueger glove it found in a passenger’s carry-on.
It’s safe to sleep on Elm Street again. Freddy lost his glove at the Hartsfield–Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL). He got burned after forgetting to take it off before going through the TSA checkpoint. ... If you find yourself needing to travel with your razor glove, please pack it in your checked bag. ... Travel #PSA: While worn out fedoras and tattered green and red sweaters are discouraged in the fashion world, they are permitted at TSA checkpoints. ... This glove was actually discovered in a traveler’s carry-on bag at ATL. Freddy isn’t real. Or is he??? #FreddyKrueger #NightmareOnElmStreet #ATL
By the way, there is also an entry on TSA’s website dedicated to throwing stars.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}