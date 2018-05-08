Twins born on May the Fourth get appropriate ‘Star Wars' names

You’re expecting twins and they’re born on May the Fourth and you’re “Star Wars” fans, what else can you do but name the babies after the most famous twins in the galaxy.
Kendall and Ross Robbins decided to give their newborns middle names to honor the movie epics, KSTU reported.
Now they’re the proud parents of Rowan Luke and Kai Leia.
“We found out we were having a boy and a girl, and we knew that being born May the 4th, they had to be Luke and Leia, at least for their middle names,” Kendall Robbins told KSTU.
Their names aren't the only nod to the movie franchise.
Their nursery is decorated in a style from “A Long Time Ago and a Galaxy Far, Far Away,” KSTU reported.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}