  • Twitter CEO creates controversy with Chick-fil-A tweet

    By: The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

    Updated:

    Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey faced online backlash Saturday when he tweeted a picture of a purchase he made at a Chick-fil-A in Los Angeles. Detractors criticized Dorsey for promoting the Atlanta-based fast food company during LGBT Pride month due to the views expressed by Chick-fil-A’s owner regarding gay marriage.

    >> Read more trending news

    Dorsey tweeted a screenshot of a purchase made on his phone Saturday evening, and the Twitter co-founder received a multitude of negative replies, criticizing Dorsey for both eating at the restaurant and for promoting the business.

    Chick-fil-A’s CEO, Dan Cathy, said in 2012 Chick-fil-A believed marriage to be between a man and a woman, citing the family’s Christian beliefs. Cathy’s father, Truett Cathy, opened the first Chick-fil-A in Atlanta in 1967.

    Chick-fil-A did not immediately respond to a request by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution for comment.

    Other Twitter users came to the defense of Dorsey and Chick-fil-A, saying there was nothing wrong with eating at the fast food restaurant.

    Dorsey appeared to express regret for the decision Saturday, responding to a reply to his original tweet, saying he “completely forgot about (Chick-fil-A’s) background.”

    Chick-fil-A, which has 2,100 total locations, made nearly $8 billion in total revenue in 2016. The company averaged $4.4 million of revenue per location in 2016, the highest average sales per unit of an American fast food restaurant, according to QSR Magazine.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Twitter CEO creates controversy with Chick-fil-A tweet

  • Headline Goes Here

    Police: 'Kids shoot up schools ... I shoot up dealerships,' angry customer says

  • Headline Goes Here

    Boater dies after sinkhole creates whirlpool on Arkansas river

  • Headline Goes Here

    Sonic introduces Pickle Juice, Tiger's Blood slush plus other new flavors

  • Headline Goes Here

    North Korea summit coin: If you like the meeting, you'll love the memento