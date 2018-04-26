Twitter says Kanye West lost followers because of technical ‘inconsistency'

After a string of tweets that expressed his support for President Donald Trump, some media outlets have reported that dozens of celebrities have unfollowed Kanye West on Twitter.
Although the rapper clarified that he does not agree with everything Trump does, he has posted a photo of himself in a Make America Great Again hat and shared one of a MAGA hat signed by Trump.
But according to a report from The Verge, the apparent unfollowing spree isn’t related to the tweets - it’s just a technical issue.
“We can confirm that Kanye’s follower count is currently at approximately 27M followers,” a spokesperson for Twitter told The Verge Wednesday. “Any fluctuation that people might be seeing is an inconsistency and should be resolved soon.”
It appears the inconsistency has been resolved. As of Thursday morning, West’s follower count is at 27.9 million.
