Two fair employees found dead of suspected drug overdose inside locked bunker at Maryland

HOWARD CO., Md. - Two employees of the Howard County Fair in West Friendship, Maryland, were found dead of suspected drug overdoses, police said.
#HoCoPolice are responding to the suspected overdose deaths of two food vendor employees at the Howard County Fair. Evidence of drug use was located at the scene. Preliminarily, there are no indications of foul play. Will update.— Howard County Police (@HCPDNews) August 7, 2018
An employee discovered the two food vendors inside a locked bunkhouse around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday.
Fire employees forced their way inside and found two men -- one in his 30s and another man in his 40s.
Both men were from out of state, police said.
Investigators found evidence of drug use at the scene, but the official cause of death will be determined through an autopsy.
Fair employees undergo mandatory drug testing before they are hired, fair president Mickey Day told WJZ. He also said the two men had been involved with the Howard County Fair for several years.
“At the fair association, we’ve never experienced anything like this, so we’re quite concerned,” Day said.
