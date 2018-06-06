Tyrese sued by American Express for $61,000

Tyrese Gibson may be in some legal trouble, because he’s reportedly being sued by a credit card company.
American Express is suing the singer for an unpaid balance of $61,071, according to TMZ.
Last year, the 39-year-old said he had recently encountered money issues due to a custody battle with his ex-wife over their 10-year-old daughter.
Gibson posted a tearful video on Facebook in November revealing that his legal fees totaled nearly $13,000.
According to court documents, he had $884,658 in cash and savings. The report also showed that he spends $7,500 on child support, $14,869 on his mortgage and another nearly $10,000 on groceries.
Furthermore, it disclosed that his monthly expenses tally $107,576 but his monthly take-home pay is only $105,686.
Gibson currently lives in Atlanta and has asked for full custody of his daughter, though he was recently granted 50/50 custody. Gibson and his current wife are expecting their first child together.
