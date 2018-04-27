Uber driver gets huge tip thanks to lottery ticket

LAKEWOOD, Colo. - A tip could have gone either way, but an Uber driver really lucked out.
A driver was given a $5 Super Special Ultimate Bingo ticket as part of a tip. That ticket netted the man, who was not identified by Colorado Lottery officials, $30, KDVR reported.
Instead of just walking away with the cash, he bought more tickets.
At the end of six weeks of rolling over his winnings, he bought one with a huge payout --$140,000, KVDR reported.
He claimed his money this Thursday, but he’s not keeping it all for himself.
He’s giving his parents a large chunk, though it wasn’t specified just how much, for helping him with money a few times.
He’s also going to put some of the money back into his car to trick it out, as he plans to keep driving for Uber, KVDR reported.
And it wasn’t a chance meeting. The winner said the man who gave him the first ticket had been in his car before, but hasn’t been since the first lottery win.
