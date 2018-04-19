0 Uber-style service delivers hot meals to inmates at Georgia county jail

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - A Georgia sheriff says that he runs the toughest jail in the area, but some residents question how tough Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill’s jail really is.

A company called Outside Inside Connection allows families to send inmates hot, gourmet meals to the jail. Items on the menu include jalapeno burgers, beefy nachos and Philly cheesesteaks.

"They're still human. Why do they have to eat slop," one visitor said.

But a former inmate said the service isn't always reliable.

"You pay for it (but) you don't get it. They go and tell you they're going to go get it and they never bring it back, Angel Land said.

Land said that has happened to other inmates as well and that it's a risk to use the service.

"Sometimes you get it, sometimes you don't," she said.

The meals are prepared at the jail. Inmates can receive the meals only on Fridays.

Hill did not respond to a request for a comment.

His website says the meals can be withheld for disciplinary reasons.

