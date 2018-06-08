  • U.S. military member killed in Somalia, four others injured, report says

    By: Shelby Lin Erdman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    A member of a U.S. training mission in Somalia was killed and four other members of the group were injured when they came under attack by insurgent forces, according to CNN.

    The team was attacked with small arms and mortars from an unidentified insurgent group, CNN reported, citing U.S. military officials.

    The attack occurred as the U.S. team was training with Somali forces.

    The condition of the four wounded team members is unknown.

    A Navy seal died last year during a fight with al-Shabaab militants, but prior to that U.S. military death there had been no deaths of U.S. service personnel since the “Black Hawk Down” incident in 1993 killed 18 American soldiers.

    The U.S. has widened its anti-terrorism campaign in Somalia in recent years to help the country fight al-Shabaab, an al-Qaeda-linked terrorism group operating in Northern Africa.

