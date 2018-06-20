US Navy drops live bombs in Florida national forest

OCALA, Fla. - Residents in southern Marion, northern Lake or west Volusia counties should not be alarmed if they hear loud booms near their neighborhoods.
The US Navy began bomb training exercises this week at the Pine Castle Range Complex in the Ocala National Forest, officials said in a news release.
F-18 jets fly from Naval Air Station in Jacksonville and conduct the training.
Residents nearby might hear the training or feel the vibrations.
The exercises began Monday and continue Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. and Thursday 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 4:45 p.m. to 6:45 p.m., officials said.
Officials said wildlife might be temporarily displaced and that drivers should use caution when driving through the Ocala National Forest and surrounding areas.
The telephone number for noise complaints is 1-800-874-5059.
