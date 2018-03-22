Utility pole held together with duct tape to be repaired

PROVIDENCE, R.I. - A utility pole that apparently is being held together by duct tape will be repaired next week, according to officials.
A truck damaged the pole about three weeks ago, according to WJAR.
“It definitely needs to get fixed,” resident Neal Rogers told WJAR. “I think it's a danger to the community, actually. It could fall onto my house or it could fall onto an unsuspecting motorist."
Providence man concerned about telephone pole held together with duct tape https://t.co/DQgyHUEyZk— NBC 10 WJAR (@NBC10) March 22, 2018
While National Grid checked out the pole and deemed it safe, the utility will be repairing it next week, according to WJAR.
