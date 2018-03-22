  • Utility pole held together with duct tape to be repaired

    By: Jared Leone, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    PROVIDENCE, R.I. - A utility pole that apparently is being held together by duct tape will be repaired next week, according to officials.

    A truck damaged the pole about three weeks ago, according to WJAR

    “It definitely needs to get fixed,” resident Neal Rogers told WJAR. “I think it's a danger to the community, actually. It could fall onto my house or it could fall onto an unsuspecting motorist."

    While National Grid checked out the pole and deemed it safe, the utility will be repairing it next week, according to WJAR.

