0 ValPak checks are the real deal, company says

You know those direct to consumer envelopes from Valpak that come in the mail? Some of the deal-packed envelopes may have a check for $100, but the free money isn’t being claimed.

The company that owns Valpak says many people think the $100 checks are a scam, but it couldn’t be further from the truth. They’re legit, and franchise owners are telling their customers that they can be cashed, WZZM reported.

>> Read more trending news

Lia Jensen owns the franchise in Grand Rapids.

She said three envelopes every months contain the mini-windfall, WZZM reported.

But since the promotion started three years ago, only seven of the 36 checks sent in 2017 were cashed in the area, WZZM reported.

Now Jensen and the company are making a push to make sure that if people get the checks, they know that they can be cashed, with no strings attached, WXMI reported.

The checks aren’t just going out in Michigan. The company announced late last year that the checks will be included in envelopes in all markets across the country and will be made out to cash, according to a company press release.

Valpak assures customers that it will not collect personal information, the company said in the press release.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.