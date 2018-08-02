  • Van driver fired for swerving into puddles to splash pedestrians

    By: Lauren Padgett, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    OTTAWA, Canada - A van driver who was caught on video splashing pedestrians near the University of Ottawa has been fired.

    Dash cam video of the driver, posted on YouTube, shows the driver of a white van appearing to intentionally drive into big puddles to soak people on the sidewalk. 

    The video showed the van splashing three sets of people.

    By Thursday afternoon, the video had been viewed over 2 million times.

    On Sunday, the van company, Black & McDonald, issued an apology on its Facebook page about the driver’s “unacceptable” behavior.

    Ottawa Police Service Sgt. Mark Gatien also said in a tweet the company “terminated” the driver.

    According to CBC, police have closed the case and no criminal charges will be filed. 

