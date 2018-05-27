Video allegedly shows jailer use Taser on inmate strapped to chair

Surveillance video obtained by WSB-TV allegedly shows a jailer in Polk County, Georgia, Tasing an inmate who was strapped to a chair.
The inmate, Brandon Coffman, allegedly received burn scars from the incident, which took place in July 2016, according to WSB-TV.
Once the Polk County sheriff saw the video later that year, he fired supervisor Harry Dallas Battle, the man allegedly seen Tasing Coffman, and asked the GBI to investigate, WSB-TV reported.
The GBI charged Battle with two felonies, which a grand jury declined to indict, the news station reported.
Coffman has filed a civil suit against Battle, according to WSB-TV.
“Torture. This is absolutely torture,” Coffman’s attorney Harry Daniels told the news station. “There’s no way around it. It’s torture.”
Jack Browning, the District Attorney for Polk County, said he plans to re-present the criminal case to another grand jury in July.
Battle would not comment on the situation, the news station said.
