0 Video of Mel B being groped on live TV in 2014 resurfaces online

A video of Mel B being groped on live television has resurfaced, sparking outrage across social media.

E! News reported that the video, posted on YouTube in December 2014, is from “The Xtra Factor,” companion show to the British reality TV show “The X Factor.” It reappeared online over the weekend. It features Mel B and fellow judges Simon Cowell and Louis Walsh sitting on a couch being interviewed by Sarah-Jane Crawford.

As they chat, Walsh begins patting Mel B on her behind. At one point, he grabs her enough to get her attention. The musician stops the conversation immediately and says, “Hold on a second. Why are you grabbing my butt?” as she moves away from him.

Walsh replies, “I’m looking out for Mel.”

Crawford appears to try to jokingly respond to the situation, saying, “Louis! Hands where we can see them please!”

“Honestly, you’re safe,” Cowell jokes.

Mel B, who still appears uncomfortable, scoots away from Walsh and says, “Inappropriate.”

Walsh continues to laugh and Mel B smirks, looking to someone off camera.

A Twitter user uploaded the recording Sunday with the caption “sexual harassment on live TV folks.” It garnered nearly 150,000 retweets and more than 265,000 likes.

sexual harassment on live TV folks pic.twitter.com/tjJtE45ZFk — junieblackjones (@dys_nania) July 8, 2018

Others tweeted their opinions of the video, referring to Walsh’s behavior as inappropriate.

This is not okay and anyone saying "he didn't consciously do it" or making an excuse for his behavior should be ashamed. — Josh Brown (@Josh_L_Brown_) July 10, 2018

this is how prevalent sexual abuse is. louis LITERALLY grops mel b's bum while on LIVE TV!! what happens when he's called out?? they just laugh it off and move straight on !!



if this is what happens on LIVE tv, can you imagine what goes on behind closed doors? pic.twitter.com/z6eTl26xKg — kyle (@nofreemoonshine) July 8, 2018

This man grabs Mel B's butt on live TV & there are men in the comments arguing she overreacted, handled it badly, that she embarrassed the man, that they miss the old days.

Wow. Just wow. Many men still defend even live examples of sexual harassment. https://t.co/z7lK9nSF31 — Tugen Girl (@tugengirl) July 9, 2018

Others thought Mel B overreacted. Some said that Walsh is gay -- something Walsh has not addressed publicly -- and believed Mel embarrassed him.

If you don't like the way someone is touching you no matter of sexuality it's harassment idc — D (@boxofdestinee) July 8, 2018

Hes gay — Ben Nicholls (@pieman80) July 9, 2018

A few said the incident was just one of the many examples why the #MeToo movement is needed.

If you have to wonder why the #MeToo movement is so necessary



Just look at this video of a creep Groping a women on live TV. What a disgusting excuse for a human being he is ! #MelB



This was almost four years ago. Unfortunately it seems like he got away with it.... #LouisWalsh pic.twitter.com/622RpQkkGC — Motivation to inspire. (@LivetoMotivateX) July 8, 2018

Quite easily explained why it was put up, the reaction from everyone else is horrifically weak and a perfect example of the lack of serious attention put on this kind of issue. — Darren Jakeman (@DarrenAFCTU) July 9, 2018

Walsh and Mel B have not commented on the video.

