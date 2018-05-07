Viral photo of veteran sitting in rain outside Pennsylvania Walmart sparks outrage

DICKSON CITY, Pa. - A viral Facebook post of a veteran sitting by himself in the rain outside a Walmart in northeastern Pennsylvania had people questioning store policy.
According to WPXI, thousands on Facebook shared the picture of the veteran, who had been told to sit out in the rain and not in the covered area of the store when he was collecting donations for service members.
Today my husband set up his table to start selling Poppies for the month of May at Walmart in Dickson City Pa as he has...Posted by Maryann Griffin on Friday, May 4, 2018
The store said it had a safety policy that those collecting money had to be 15 feet from the doorway.
One day later, Manuel Griffin, 69, was out there again – this time in the sun, collecting donations for service members.
The store manager was able to come to an agreement that would give veterans a cover in inclement weather.
HAPPY ENDING: Walmart followed through and put a canopy up outside for veterans in Dickson City.— Allen Vickers (@AllenWNEP) May 6, 2018
Original Story: After Photo of Veteran Sitting in the Rain Goes Viral, Walmart Makes Amends https://t.co/IAYd0BCJwF @WNEP pic.twitter.com/TAv33fmsiF
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}