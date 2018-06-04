Virginia man eats 40 dozen oysters in 8 minutes to win world title

NEW ORLEANS - A Virginia man wolfed down 40 dozen oysters in eight minutes Sunday to win the World Oyster Eating Championship at the New Orleans Oyster Festival, the Times-Picayune reported.
Darron Breeden of Orange, Virginia, topped a field of seven contestants who participated in the annual contest, which is held in a park between the French Quarter and the Mississippi River.
Breeden put away 480 south Louisiana oysters to defeat defending champion Michelle Lesco of Tuscon, Arizona, who polished off 27 dozen bivalves, the Times-Picayune reported.
New Orleans resident Adrian Morgan was third with 26 dozen oysters.
