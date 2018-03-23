  • WANTED: Sheriff's office accuses Punxsutawney Phil of deception

    By: WPXI.com

    Updated:

    STROUDSBURG, Pa. - This week’s spring snowstorm has Punxsutawney Phil on the run. 

    Pennsylvania’s prognosticator is wanted by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department

    >> Read more trending news 

    They even have his mugshot up on the “Warrant Wall.” 

    He’s been charged with deception and lying to the public

    You may recall, Phil saw his shadow, meaning six more weeks of winter – the six weeks was up last week

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    WANTED: Sheriff's office accuses Punxsutawney Phil of deception

  • Headline Goes Here

    Legendary rocker Bruce Springsteen extends successful Broadway run…

  • Headline Goes Here

    Soaps and paint pollute air as much as car emissions, study shows

  • Headline Goes Here

    Missing Iowa family of 4 found dead in Mexico

  • Headline Goes Here

    Martin Luther King Jr.: How the world heard the news of his assassination