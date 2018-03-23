WANTED: Sheriff's office accuses Punxsutawney Phil of deception

STROUDSBURG, Pa. - This week’s spring snowstorm has Punxsutawney Phil on the run.
Pennsylvania’s prognosticator is wanted by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department.
They even have his mugshot up on the “Warrant Wall.”
He’s been charged with deception and lying to the public.
You may recall, Phil saw his shadow, meaning six more weeks of winter – the six weeks was up last week.
