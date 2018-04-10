0 Washington man armed with 3 axes, knife threatens to kill officers at motel

EDMONDS, Wash. - A man armed with three axes and a knife destroyed a motel room, threatened to kill police officers and others and caused a standoff with police Tuesday, according to Edmonds, Washington, police.

According to a Facebook post by the Edmonds Police Department, officers were called to a motel Tuesday morning by guests who said a man there was threatening to kill people.

At some point, the man had broken into a motel room, to which he retreated when officers arrived.

Police said the man ripped out the hot water tank and stove and threw them out of the room, along with chairs and other items.

“He also threw tools at our officers as they took cover behind cars in the parking lot,” the post said.

Police said that during the standoff, the man began stripping off layers of clothing.

After about two hours, the man was taken into custody and transported to a hospital.

“We had a crisis negotiator trying to work with him to give up,” the Facebook post said. “We were finally able to subdue him using two heavy duty, rubber projectiles.”

He could face charges of felony harassment, first-degree burglary, assaulting a police officer and felony property damage. Police said he would be booked into the Snohomish County Jail after he is released from the hospital.

The Daily Herald of Everett reported police are looking into what may have prompted the incident.

