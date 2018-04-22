  • Washington state man, 73, stuck in car for 12 hours after crash

    Washington State troopers and firefighters rescued a 73-year-old man who spent about 12 hours stuck in his car after driving off the road near Tiger Mountain, police said Saturday.

    Eastside Fire officials said the man was in the car overnight, and that when crews arrived, he appeared to be OK. However, he was taken to the hospital for an evaluation. 

    Trooper Rick Johnson confirmed that the driver may have fallen asleep before driving off the road. The car was found down an embankment but not far off the road, police said.

     

