Wasp causes man to drive Jeep off cliff

MARICOPA COUNTY, Ariz. - An Arizona man battling a wasp ended up driving his vehicle off a cliff Friday, the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office said.
The man told police that he was distracted while trying to swat a wasp that flew into his Jeep and lost sight of the cliff momentarily, azcentral.com reported. The driver was able to jump out of the vehicle before it plunged off the cliff and became submerged in the lake below.
The man was not injured in the incident, the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office said.
