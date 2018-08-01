WATCH: 7-year-old girl barely escapes carjacking

DETROIT - A 7-year-old girl is being applauded for her quick actions after a thief slid behind the wheel and began to take off in the car that she was in, police said.
The carjacking took place Tuesday at a Valero gas station in Detroit, WXYZ reported. Surveillance video shows the suspect entering the driver's side of the vehicle while the girl's mother was in the gas station. The girl's mother can be seen running after the car as it takes off, and the girl can be seen running toward the convenience store.
Valero clerk Iyad Mohmad told WXYZ that while the child was crying and shaken, she was "very smart." Mohmad gave the girl a snack and called the police, while waiting for the mother to return to the store. The mother initially thought her daughter was still in the vehicle when it was carjacked, so a customer offered to help her try to chase the suspect.
The suspect got away with the car, police said. No one was hurt in the incident and the mother and daughter were reunited.
The Detroit Police Department and Crime Stoppers of Michigan are seeking information in the case.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}