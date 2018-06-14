  • WATCH: Bear, 5-year-old boy jump together at Nashville Zoo in adorable viral video

    By: Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. - An adorable video of a bear jumping with a 5-year-old boy at Tennessee's Nashville Zoo is going viral.

    According to WZTV, Patrick Parker recently took his son, Ian, to the zoo, where they saw an Andean bear named Luka. Ian jumped happily when he saw Luka, who copied Ian's moves from the other side of a glass divider.

    The video, which Parker shared on Facebook, has been viewed more than 250,000 times.

    Posted by Patrick Parker on Tuesday, June 12, 2018

     

