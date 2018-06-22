Watch: Car skids, flips and lands between fuel pumps at Mississippi station

Surveillance cameras at a Mississippi convenience store caught dramatic video of a car skidding out of control, flipping after hitting an embankment and landing between two fuel pumps, Mississippi News Now reported.
A woman driving a white compact sedan was caught on the video cameras at the Marathon Extra Mile in Flowood. The driver apparently lost control of the car and slid into an embankment. The impact forced the car to go airborne and flip, Mississippi News Now reported.
The car landed between two fuel pumps, and remarkably, there was no fire and the woman walked out of the vehicle under her own power.
The woman was taken to a hospital with minor injuries, Mississippi News Now reported.
