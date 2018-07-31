0 WATCH: Dad working 3 jobs surprises daughter with dream dress for school formal

PITTSBURGH - A hardworking Pittsburgh dad made his daughter's dreams come true when he surprised her with her dream dress for her eighth-grade formal.

According to a Facebook post by Style Exchange Boutique, he originally told his daughter it wasn't financially possible but ended up surprising her with the dress at McDonald's, one of his workplaces. In the video, the girl is crying tears of joy as she embraces her dad.

The video was posted in June but just recently went viral.

Now this is really what being a dad is all about! 🤗 Her dad works three jobs and surprised her with her dream dress for 8th grade formal after telling her it was not a financial possibility. Posted by Style Exchange Boutique on Saturday, June 16, 2018

A more recent post by the store, which sold her dad the dress, included a photo of the girl wearing the gown.

"By popular demand, we wanted to share a picture of one of our beautiful customers on her special day," the post read. "Here is a picture of Miss Smith shining on the day of her 8th grade formal last month wearing the dress her father purchased for her from the video that brought so many tears, well wishes, and positive words of encouragement from all over the world. Keep shining beautiful!"

By popular demand, we wanted to share a picture of one of our beautiful customers on her special day. Here is a picture... Posted by Style Exchange Boutique on Sunday, July 22, 2018

