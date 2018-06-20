Watch: Deputy frees bear trapped in car near Lake Tahoe

A sheriff’s deputy had to rescue a bear that trapped itself inside a car near Lake Tahoe.
The bear got locked inside a Subaru Outback in Carnelian Bay, officials said in the Facebook post.
The bear destroyed the car’s interior so badly that the doors couldn’t be unlocked, so the sheriff’s deputy had to break a window.
Police dash camera video from the Placer County Sheriff’s Office showed the brave trooper breaking the window, allowing the bear to jump out and run into the forest.
