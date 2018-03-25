  • WATCH: Kindergartner's hilarious 'weather report' takes internet by storm

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. - At 6 years old, Carden Corts of Tennessee is already on his way to a career in meteorology.

    With a little help from his father, who’s in video production, the kindergartner at Waverly Belmont Elementary School in Nashville is going viral on YouTube for his “weather report," the Tennessean reports.

    The hilarious clip, recorded for a school project, has been viewed more than 1.6 million times since it was posted Wednesday.

    "Today's weather report is brought to you by the letter C and also Pokémon cards," he quips before using his "weather simulator" (courtesy of a green screen and leaf blower, according to the Tennessean) to give his larger-than-life forecast.

