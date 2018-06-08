  • WATCH: Officer discovers woman 'sleeping' on highway, police say

    By: Joy Johnston, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    FULSHEAR, Texas - Police in Texas said a woman was at the "wrong place at the right time" during a bizarre road incident this week.

    The Fulshear Police Department recounted the incident on its Facebook page. On Saturday, an officer was driving down a road while on patrol and saw the car in front of him swerve around an object. As the officer approached the object, he realized it was a person, according to the police report.

    The woman, who police said was believed to be intoxicated, fell asleep in the roadway after allegedly driving her car into a nearby ditch.

    The officer rendered aid on the scene before arresting the woman on suspicion of public intoxication and taking her to jail, police said. 

    Fulshear police said the incident could have ended tragically if the officer hadn't discovered the woman.

