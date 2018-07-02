  • WATCH: Police officers get in July 4th spirit with 'cop pool karaoke'

    By: Boston25News.com

    Updated:

    BOSTON - The Fourth of July is days away and many are getting into the patriotic spirit – including a couple of Boston police officers. 

    >> Watch the video here

    >> Need something to lift your spirits? Read more uplifting news 

    Officers Kim Tavares and Stephen McNulty of the Boston Police Department can sing! The department posted a video Monday morning of the two singing "God Bless America" while driving through the city. 

    >> Read more trending news 

    Read more here.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories