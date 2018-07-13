  • Watch: Will Smith, Ciara join In My Feelings challenge dance-off in epic fashion

    By: Lauren Padgett, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Will Smith just upped the game in the #InMyFeelings challenge on social media.

    It’s part of the latest craze to sweep the internet, inspired by Drake’s hit “In My Feelings” from the “Scorpion” album.

    Originally dubbed #DoTheShiggy on Instagram, over 2.3 million tweets have been shared, dedicated to the #kikichallenge, #DoTheShiggy, Kiki and Keke.

     

    Ciara and Russell Wilson followed up with their own epic version while vacationing in Cape Town, South Africa.

    New York Giants star Odell Beckham Jr. jumped out of a car to pull of his dance.

    Drake even put his own spin on it on stage during a recent show.

    Drake’s “In My Feelings” is currently number 6 on the Billboard hot 100 chart.

