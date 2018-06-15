Wedged dump truck under overpass clogs traffic

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - The bed of a dump truck was wedged under the bottom of the overpass that carries the Florida Turnpike over Interstate 4, jamming traffic earlier this week.
Aerial video shows the bed of the truck somehow flipped vertically and hit the the bottom side of the overpass.
Traffic on the Florida Turnpike was not affected. FDOT said the bridge that carries the turnpike was not damaged.
Looks like the top of the dump bed struck the overpass, now the entire #dumptruck is #cantilevered on #I4. #WFTV #Orlando #Florida pic.twitter.com/wKUhcsNtKC— George Waldenberger (@GWaldenWFTV) June 12, 2018
Two right westbound lanes were blocked for a time Tuesday. One lane reopened around 1, Tuesday afternoon.
TRAFFIC ALERT: I-4 West slow because dump truck hit the bottom of overpass that carries @FloridaTurnpike over #I4 https://t.co/ZnKf1E1JTq pic.twitter.com/lg8Cqg9NKg— WFTV Eyewitness News (@WFTV) June 12, 2018
Orlando Police did not say if anyone was hurt.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}