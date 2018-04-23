Wegmans recalls herbal tea

Wegmans grocery store chain has announced a recall of an herbal tea that’s carried in its stores.
Traditional Medicinals has issued a voluntary recall of EveryDay Detox Lemon Tea and Organic Throat Lemon Echinacea Caffeine Free Tea. The teas are being recalled because of a possible salmonella contamination, Wegmans said.
EveryDay Detox Lemon has the lot number 19461 with UPC number: 03291700197.
Organic Throat Coat Lemon Echinacea Caffeine Free Tea has the lot number 19482 with UPC number: 03291700159.
Consumers are being instructed to return the tea for a full refund.
Traditional Medicinals CEO Blair Kellison said, in a letter to consumers, that no illnesses have been reported.
The tea recall comes on the heels of a massive egg recall over salmonella contamination concerns, as well as a recall of lettuce over E.Coli contamination.
