  • Wendy's employee fires shotgun at customer's car in parking lot, police say

    By: WSOCTV.com

    Updated:
    CHARLOTTE, N.C. -

    North Carolina police took a fast food worker into custody after they said he fired shots at a customer in the parking lot at a Wendy’s early Friday in Charlotte.

    >> Read more trending news 

    The incident occurred at 2 a.m., police said.

    Investigators said two customers had gone through the drive-thru and were waiting for their food in the parking lot, police said. A female employee brought it out to them, but the women started fighting.

     

    Police said a male employee then came out and shot at the customers with a shotgun.

    Nobody was hurt, but officers took the worker into custody.

    Police have not identified him and have not said what charges he will face.

     

     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories