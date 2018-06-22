Wendy's employee fires shotgun at customer's car in parking lot, police say

North Carolina police took a fast food worker into custody after they said he fired shots at a customer in the parking lot at a Wendy’s early Friday in Charlotte.
The incident occurred at 2 a.m., police said.
Investigators said two customers had gone through the drive-thru and were waiting for their food in the parking lot, police said. A female employee brought it out to them, but the women started fighting.
#Breaking: @CMPD on scene of a shots fired call at Wendy's on Sunset Rd in North Charlotte. Awaiting an update. pic.twitter.com/stIhD1amjS— WSOCTV (@wsoctv) June 22, 2018
Police said a male employee then came out and shot at the customers with a shotgun.
Nobody was hurt, but officers took the worker into custody.
Police have not identified him and have not said what charges he will face.
