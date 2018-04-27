0 North Korea: What is the DMZ?

What is the Demilitarized Zone and why is it there? Here’s a quick look at its history.

What is the Korean Demilitarized Zone?

The Demilitarized Zone or DMZ serves as a border between North Korea and South Korea. There is an enormous military presence on each side of the zone.

When was it created?

The zone was born out of an agreement between North Korea, China and the United Nations at the end of the Korean War in 1953.

How big is it?

The Korean DMZ is 160 miles long and 2½ miles wide.

Where is it?

The zone crosses the Korean peninsula, intersecting the 38th parallel north. The 38th parallel was the border between North and South Korea before the Korean War in the 1950s. The DMZ incorporates 1.2 miles of land on either side of what was the cease-fire line at the end of the war.

Does anyone ever go into it?

There is a meeting point in the zone called the Joint Security Area. It is near the western end of the DMZ where the village of Panmunjom once stood. If negotiations over some conflict are needed, that is the place where representatives of both sides can meet.

During the last 60 years, there have also been a series of tunnels dug under the zone by North Korea. The tunnels are believed to have been built as an invasion route for North Korean forces.

