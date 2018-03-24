While students link arms at rallies, Trump hits the links in Florida

As student-led marches and rallies were being held in the United States and around the world Saturday to heighten awareness about gun violence and gun control, President Donald Trump began his first full day of the weekend at his Florida residence.
Saturday morning, the president left Mar-a-Lago and traveled to Trump International Golf Club in suburban West Palm Beach.
Deputy White House press secretary Lindsay Walters released a statement one hour before the “March for Our Lives” event was set to begin in Washington:
“We applaud the many courageous young Americans exercising their First Amendment rights today,” the statement said. “Keeping our children safe is a top priority of the President’s, which is why he urged Congress to pass the Fix NICS and STOP School Violence Acts, and signed them into law. Additionally, on Friday, the Department of Justice issued the rule to ban bump stocks, following through on the President’s commitment to ban devices that turn legal weapons into illegal machine guns.”
March for Our Lives demonstrators plan to walk Trump’s motorcade route this afternoon.
