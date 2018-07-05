Whitney Houston's sister-in-law Pat Houston delves into details of ‘Whitney' documentary

The first voice you hear in the opening moments of “Whitney,” the searing documentary about the late supernova, is the singer herself.

“I would look up to God (and ask), ‘Why is this happening to me?’” she says, a haunting recollection given how her life would unfold until her untimely death in 2012.

The two-hour film, which opens Friday, is the first biopic fully sanctioned by Houston’s family.

Brothers Gary and Michael, mother Cissy, sister-in-law Pat (also an executive producer of the film), ex-husband Bobby Brown and a cast of close friends and professional contacts all contribute candid commentary under the skillful interviewing of Oscar-winning director Kevin Macdonald.

While there is an unshakable sadness that permeates “Whitney” — which culminates with Houston’s drowning in a bathtub on the eve of the Grammy Awards — Macdonald strives to remind us of the reasons why Houston became one of the best-selling female artists in music history, with more than 200 million albums sold worldwide.

Singer Whitney Houston performs at the 2011 Pre-GRAMMY Gala and Salute To Industry Icons Honoring David Geffen at Beverly Hilton on February 12, 2011 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

From the footage of her first TV appearance in 1983 on “The Merv Griffin Show,” when she confidently belts “Home” from “The Wiz,” to the behind-the-scenes tidbits about how she nailed her iconic rendition of “The Star-Spangled Banner” at the 1991 Super Bowl, we are often able to bask in her vocal splendor.

But Houston’s demons are hardly suppressed.

Her drug use — hidden well for years in a pre-social-media world — was instigated not by Brown, who is often cast as the villain in her life, but her brothers.

Brown, however, turns defensive when Macdonald inquires about Houston’s addiction.

“Drugs had nothing to do with her life,” he says flatly.

Equally eye-rolling is the assertion from record mogul L.A. Reid that, “I never knew there was any addiction.”

But as the rest of the world knows, there was, and it followed Houston to Alpharetta, Georgia, where she and Brown lived in dramatic fashion in the early 2000s with daughter Bobbi Kristina Brown, who, eerily, died in 2015 after being found face-down in a bathtub in her Atlanta-area townhouse.

Pat Houston, who married Gary Garland-Houston in 1994, was an integral part of Whitney’s life for 26 years, both in New Jersey and Georgia.

On Monday, a screening of the documentary in an Atlanta drew a large crowd of people who knew Houston from her Georgia years, including those with whom she attended St. James United Methodist Church.

Talking to The Altanta Journal-Constitution the next afternoon from North Carolina, where another screening of the documentary would take place, Pat Houston delved into some of the key parts of “Whitney,” including the revelation by Gary that he and his sister were molested as children by their cousin, Dee Dee Warwick.

Pat Houston, Whitney Houston's sister-in-law and executive producer of the documentary "Whitney," attends the New York Screening of the film on June 27, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)