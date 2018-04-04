0 Who was Nasim Najafi Aghdam, YouTube shooting suspect?

SAN BRUNO, Calif. - Police have identified the woman they say shot and injured three people before killing herself Tuesday at YouTube's San Bruno, California, headquarters.

Here's what we know about Nasim Najafi Aghdam, 39, of Southern California:

The suspected shooter in today’s YouTube incident has been identified. Please see press release for details - https://t.co/Xvr2l9bB9s pic.twitter.com/NEBoX3WWK5 — San Bruno Police (@SanBrunoPolice) April 4, 2018

1. Aghdam, a San Diego resident, was a longtime user of the video platform. According to NBC News, she had channels in several languages, including Farsi, Turkish and English. Her most popular channel had 5,000 subscribers, KGO reported.

Shooting At YouTube Headquarters

2. She described herself on YouTube as a "vegan bodybuilder" and "animal rights activist promoting healthy and humane living." NBC News reported that many of her videos "focused on animal rights and veganism, mixed in with bizarre musical parodies." On her website, Aghdam claimed that she created "the very first Persian vegan TV commercial and vegan music video" in 2010.

3. She believed that YouTube was trying to reduce her video views and suppress her content. "She was always complaining that YouTube ruined her life," her brother, Shahran, told the Mercury News.

"She was angry," added her father, Ismail.

Aghdam slammed YouTube on her website, saying one of her workout videos "got age restricted after new close-minded youtube [sic] employees, got control of my farsi youtube channel last year 2016 & began filtering my videos to reduce views & suppress & diacaurage [sic] me from making videos!"

She added: "There is no free speech in real world & you will be suppressed for telling the truth that is not supported by the system. Videos of targeted users are filtered & merely relegated, so that people can hardly see their videos!"

4. Her father said he reported Aghdam missing before the shooting and warned police that she was angry with YouTube. According to the Mercury News, police in Mountain View found her sleeping in her car and called him early Tuesday. He said officers told him that the situation was "under control."

>> Read more trending news

#Breaking @MountainViewPD tells me they located #YouTube shooter Nasim Aghdam asleep in a vehicle in a MV parking lot early Tues morning. Officers made contact w/ Aghdam after her license plate matched that of a missing person. She confirmed her identity. Her family was notified. — Raj Mathai (@rajmathai) April 4, 2018

5. San Bruno police said there's "no evidence" that Aghdam knew the victims "or that individuals were specifically targeted." According to The Associated Press, the injured include a man, 36, in critical condition; a woman, 32, in serious condition; and another woman, 27, in fair condition.

Investigators are still trying to determine a motive.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.