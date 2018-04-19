  • Whole Foods ends loyalty program, promises ‘new perks'

    By: Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    Whole Foods has made a major announcement: The company is ending its Rewards Pilot Program and digital coupons.

    The change comes to customers on May 2.

    The company made the announcement this week. All rewards must be redeemed and digital coupons used by May 1 or be lost. Any other benefits, including unused rewards, will not roll over to other accounts, Whole Foods said in its online announcement.

    >> Read more trending news 

    The change also affects the Whole Body Benefits and 365 Rewards programs that are offered in stores, the “Today“ show reported.

    Amazon bought the grocery store chain in 2017 and announced then that “Amazon Prime will become Whole Food Market’s customer rewards program, providing Prime members with special savings and other in-store benefits,” “Today” reported.

    Whole Foods has recently offered discounts for Prime members, used Prime Now for grocery delivery and given 5 percent cash back to customers who use an Amazon Prime Rewards credit card, The Verge reported.

    FILE PHOTO: Whole Food corporate headquarters in Austin, Texas photographed June 16, 2017. Amazon announced that they purchased the grocer for over 13 billion dollars.
    Drew Anthony Smith/Getty Images

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Whole Foods ends loyalty program, promises ‘new perks'

  • Headline Goes Here

    Beyoncé Mass to be held at San Francisco cathedral

  • Headline Goes Here

    'National School Walkout': Everything you need to know about Friday's event

  • Headline Goes Here

    Cruiser camera catches house explosion in Texas

  • Headline Goes Here

    Tortoise covered with paint, concrete discovered in Florida