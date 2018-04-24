0 Why did free apple cost a woman $500?

ARVADA, Colo. - A Colorado woman is paying the price for forgetting an apple in her bag when flying internationally.

Crystal Tadlock recently was returning to Arvada from Paris when flight attendants on the international flight handed out apples in sealed plastic bags, KDVR reported.

She said she didn’t want it at the time, so she tossed it in her bag, intending to eat it on her second flight to Denver, KDVR reported.

When she landed in Minneapolis, she went through U.S. Customs and Border Protection in Minneapolis, where she was supposed to declare fruits, vegetables, plants, flowers, meat, animal products or live animals, the Washington Post reported.

That free apple ended up costing Tadlock $500, a fine for not declaring the fruit and bringing it into the U.S., KDVR reported.

Tadlock says she shouldn’t have been fined for a mistake. She’s also saying that Delta Airlines should have told passengers not to take the fruit with them.

She also told KDVR that she asked the agent if she could throw the apple away or eat it. She said the agent said no before handing her the ticket.

Delta officials told The Washington Post that food given during a flight “is given with the intention you consume it on board.”

She told KDVR that she’s upset that she got the ticket when the fruit came from Delta and was marked with the Delta logo.

She says she plans to fight the citation in court, KDVR reported.

