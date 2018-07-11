  • Woman arrested who allegedly led brutal attack against 92-year-old man with brick, police say

    By: Jared Leone, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    WILLOWBROOK, Calif. - The woman who allegedly made racist remarks and led a brutal attack against a 92-year-old man using a brick was arrested Tuesday, police said.

    Laquisha Jones, 30, of Los Angeles, was arrested and charged with suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, according to KABC. She is being held on $200,000 bail. 

    Rodolfo Rodriguez was taking his daily walk around 7 p.m. on July 4 when he accidentally bumped into a child walking with Jones. As he continued walking he was hit by the woman and then three to four more people joined in the attack. 

    Rodriguez has been released from the hospital and is recovering at home. A GoFundMe account has raised nearly $250,000. 

    Investigators have not released a motive in the attack. They also have not recovered the brick used in the beating, according to KABC.

