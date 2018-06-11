Woman falls out of carnival ride, sprains wrist

QUEENS, N.Y. - It was supposed to be a fun ride at a carnival, but it turned scary for a woman and her boyfriend.
Tiffany Karl and her boyfriend were all ready to ride the Zipper at the Astoria Park Carnival.
But things went wrong when she was only halfway into the ride’s basket. It started moving.
“I was literally halfway in ... and the next thing I know, the guy fell and I fell, and Chris is hanging on,” Karl told WNBC.
Karl said she sprained her wrist in the accident.
The ride basket rose about 20 feet in the air, with Karl’s boyfriend hanging onto it, WNBC reported.
The gate to the basket was still open when the ride started to move, she claims https://t.co/s07HtKiuR2— NBC New York (@NBCNewYork) June 11, 2018
A consultant for the company that operates the carnival said that the ride only went about 8 feet in the air with the man hanging on, WNBC reported.
The consultant said that workers did not close the basket’s door because they were also working crowd control. Additional workers have been added to the Zipper, WNBC reported.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}