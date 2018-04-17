0 Woman gives birth to twins on toilet, puts one in trash, says she didn't know she was pregnant

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - New court documents released Tuesday say a Brevard County mother gave birth to twins on an toilet who later died.

Rachael Lynn Thomas, 30, was taken into custody Monday afternoon. Thomas faces two counts of child neglect and one count of tampering with evidence.

Police were called Sunday to a home in West Melbourne after noon.

Thomas told investigators she called 911 at 12:08 p.m. in reference to an unresponsive newborn, according to an arrest affidavit.

Thomas said she began to feel ill at work and went home to lay down on the couch, investigators said. She went to the restroom when the infants fell into the toilet, investigators said.

Thomas cut off the boy’s umbilical cord with a pair of scissors and placed the boy inside a blue shirt and began “cleaning up the mess,” documents said.

Thomas said she never saw the newborn open its eyes, cry or breathe and that the newborn was cold to the touch and blue, investigators said.

Thomas was unable to provide investigators with a timeline of the birth and when she called 911 for help, investigators said.

Thomas said she had no idea she was pregnant and continued to have her cycle until this month, investigators said.

One of the newborns was pronounced dead at the hospital, and a search of the home revealed another newborn, a girl, was in a trash can outside the home with the umbilical cord around her neck and arm, investigators said.

Thomas told investigators, “they were both dead and she got scared.”

A cause of death for the newborns has not been released.

