Woman hit by tractor-trailer facing charges after stepping in front of truck

ATLANTA - A woman who was hospitalized after she stepped in front of a tractor-trailer in southwest Atlanta on Wednesday morning is expected to be charged.
The driver of the truck told Atlanta police he was traveling west on Campbellton Road near Butner Road when he spotted the woman in his travel lane about 6:15 a.m. He tried to swerve to avoid her, but she was hit anyway.
Pedestrian transported to hospital after being struck by 18-wheeler on Campbellton Rd - https://t.co/RrMRstpHBu #Atlanta pic.twitter.com/ctdrrRtcGL— John Spink (@johnjspink) August 1, 2018
Investigators said the woman was injured but seemed to be stable when she was taken to the hospital. She will be charged with misdemeanor pedestrian in the roadway.
The truck driver was not cited, police said.
One lane of the highway was closed for an hour while officers investigated the wreck.
